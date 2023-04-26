WhatsApp is rolling out a latest privacy checkup update for better and more control over privacy settings, as per Wabetainfo. The feature allow users to quickly review their privacy settings so they can always have control over who can see their information.

As seen in the screenshot, a new banner within privacy settings will appear and one can start checkup by choosing the preferred settings. In this section, who can contact you, add you to groups, and manage your blocked contacts. Users can also edit personal info by choosing the best audience for profile photo, last seen and online, read receipts, and more. In addition, one can also add more privacy to chats and groups by settings up disappearing messages and enabling end-to-end encrypted backups.

The new feature also let users to add more layers of privacy to one’s account and chats.

WhatsApp is introducing the feature for beta for Android version.