WhatsApp ‘slow’ with regulatory commitments for payment service: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NITI Aayog, on Thursday said that WhatsApp has been “slow” with regulatory commitments with regard to its payments service.
“We are looking forward to WhatsApp. It is just that WhatsApp has been very slow in availing all the regulatory freedom. Fulfilling that. So that WhatsApp can really drive digital payments in India,” Kant said. He was speaking at an event where NITI Aayog and WhatsApp announced a partnership to promote women entrepreneurs in the country.
Will Cathcart, Global Head, Whatsapp, said that the company is looking forward to expanding the payment service.
When BusinessLine reached out to WhatsApp officials over Kant’s statement, no new comments on compliance were forthcoming.
WhatsApp’s payments service is available to select users on the platform as part of its trial run. The popular messaging app’s payment service had faced impediments in the form of data storage compliance aspects. In May 2019, the Supreme Court had said that WhatsApp’s payment trial run cannot go on indefinitely. WhatsApp had said that the trial run would be over by July.
BusinessLine has confirmed that the payment service is still live for some users.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...