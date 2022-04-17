WhatsApp tests cover photos for business profiles: Report

WhatsApp is working on a cover photos feature for business profiles, according to reports. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned message platform has started to test the feature for some iOS beta testers. WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 has been marked as a compatible update.

WhatsApp has been working on managing business orders right within chat threads, as per reports. This feature will let users set up cover photos to enhance their business profile. Some users may receive notice within their chat list regarding the ability to set up a cover photo after installing the new beta update.

Functionings

User can set up a cover picture by tapping “Tap to add now” or within their business profile. The cover photo will be displayed every time other WhatsApp accounts visit the chat info of the business. At the moment, the ability to view and set up a cover photo is being rolled out only on WhatsApp Business beta for iOS. It is likely to be rolled out to Android beta testers in the future.

This is an exclusive feature for WhatsApp Business. Separately, the platform is also testing enhanced privacy settings for iOS users. It had released the advanced settings for Android users with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.9 update, as per the report.

The advanced settings let users manage last seen, about and profile pictures. The option lets users exclude some people from seeing their information on WhatsApp. It is rolling out the feature to some beta users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 update from TestFlight, the report said.