WhatsApp tests group call shortcuts on beta: Report

WhatsApp is working on a range of new features including group call shortcuts, according.to reports.

The messaging platform has recently released the 2.21.19.15 beta update.

The update highlights the possibility of a feature that lets users quickly place group calls from the group card, WABetaInfo reported.

It has introduced the voice and video call shortcuts in the group card with this update.

Then shortcuts are already available when a user sees the contact card. Note that these shortcuts were already available for contact cards.

Beta users who do not see the feature will need to wait for a new update.

Separately, it introduced new video controls on the latest iOS beta version that already existed on Android.

WhatsApp introduced a new feature to mute videos on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.3.13.

With this users can mute the audio from the video. It has also introduced features such as a redesigned toggle to convert the video to a GIF, and the possibility to read the video size, the report said.

The features are available for users of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.190.11.