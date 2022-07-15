WhatsApp to soon let users add voice note as ‘Status’

WhatsApp is expected to tease a new feature that will enable users to upload voice notes as a status. The new feature will be in addition to already available features such as photos, links and GIFs.

WhatsApp launched the ‘Status’ update in 2017, following Instagram and Facebook.

According to a report by WABetainfo, the voice note feature is ‘under development’ and not yet available for beta users. The messaging platform said improvements for the status feature will soon be enabled for the Android beta version.

The report reads: “Thanks to the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.3 update, we can finally announce that WhatsApp is planning to extend the functionality of status updates by adding support for voice notes.” The voice note uploaded as a status may be called ‘Voice Status’.

When uploading ‘Voice Status’, users will find a new icon at the bottom of the status tab that will quickly let them add a voice note to status update. The voice note update will only be shared with people the user chooses within the status privacy settings, and the voice note will be end-to-end encrypted as other images and videos shared to the status.

But there is no confirmation yet on when the new feature will be rolled out.