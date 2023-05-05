Also Read: WhatsApp rolls out voice message transcripts

A new WhatsApp update brings the ability to silence unknown callers. This new feature will tighten privacy and enhance user experience.

As per the screenshot, users can now silence unwanted unknown callers via the toggle within WhatsApp settings under Privacy section. When the toggle is on, one can still find unknown call notifications in the calls tab of the app and in the notification centre.

Also Read:WhatsApp introduces bottom navigation bar for easier access to app sections

The new WhatsApp feature helps users to have more control over calls they receive, reducing fraudulent and scamming incidents.

As for WhatsApp community, the admin’s phone number is always visible, it allows anyone to call them without a valid reason or permission, potentially leading to unwanted calls and critical interruptions

This feature is currently rolled out to some beta users of the app for Android.

Also Read: WhatsApp rolls out personalised chat wallpaper