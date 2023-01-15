With a recent blog post on Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has announced the camera mode feature that will allow users to switch between video and camera mode.

As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp teased its plan for camera mode feature on the platform. At the moment, one needs to tap and hold to record a video and it may be complicated when one has to record a long video, but with the camera mode feature users can switch between video and photo with just a tap.

WhatsApp said that the camera mode feature has already been released on a previous version of WhatsApp beta for Android and, will be rolling out for WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.1.0.75 in the coming days.