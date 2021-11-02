WhatsApp Web gets three new features

Messaging platform WhatsApp has announced new features for WhatsApp web.

“We’ve made some updates to the way you chat,” WhatsApp tweeted from its official Twitter account.

The new features include a Desktop photo editor, sticker suggestions and link previews.

The new Desktop photo editor will let users edit pictures while sending them through WhatsApp on the web. Users can crop their pictures, add stickers and more. Previously, the photo editing option was available only on mobile.

Desktop photo editor

Now you can add stickers and text or crop and rotate your photos from any WhatsApp screen, big or small,” it said.

The new Sticker suggestions will let users find relevant stickers as they type. “It’s just like emoji suggestions but better,” WhatsApp said.

Users who wish to add stickers to their conversation often have to go through multiple tabs to find the right sticker which can disrupt the flow. The feature is meant to help solve this problem.

The feature has been built with privacy in mind WhatsApp said, adding that it will not be able to see user searches, and personal messages are always protected by end-to-end encryption.

Preview links feature

It has also introduced a new Preview links feature. Users will be able to see the full preview of links when sending it via WhatsApp web. This gives more context to the sender and receiver of the link on the platform.

“Now you’ll know what you’re clicking into. Share news, videos, or that fun Tweet, sneak peek included,” it said.