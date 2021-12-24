WhatsApp working on a new 'Edit Recipients' feature: Report

Meta owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to edit and choose different recipients for media prior to sending it, right within a WhatsApp chat, as per reports.

The feature is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, WABetaInfo reported.

It will be available in a future version of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

WABetaInfo had previously reported on the feature where the messaging, adding that the messaging platform was planning to redesign the interface that informs users about the recipients of the media.

This revamp is meant to enable users to pick new recipients before sending their media and will be rolled out in a future update.

How it works

These new changes will also enable users, to upload the media to their status update, even if the image, video or GIF is being sent to a WhatsApp chat.

When a user attempts to send the media in a WhatsApp chat, they will be able to select different recipients, including Status.

This is currently possible when users take a photo from the Camera tab. With the revamped interface in works, it will also be possible while a user is sending media right within a WhatsApp chat.

Separately, WhatsApp is also redesigning the interface for voice calls for a future update, WABetaInfo reported.