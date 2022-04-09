WhatsApp working on a new security page for end-to-end encryption: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new security page for end-to-end encryption, according to reports. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on the feature for a future update as indicated by a new update submitted by WhatsApp through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.8.0.74.

WhatsApp has been working on new indicators in the Status and Calls section, claiming that a user’s status updates, personal and group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and that will never change. It is also planning to add the same label in the Chats section. This new label will be visible at the bottom of status updates, call history, and chats and is also under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp Desktop beta, as per the report.

The messaging platform has now been working on a new security page that will show up when a user interacts with these labels. The page will provide information on end-to-end encryption.

“The new page informs the user that text and voice messages, audio and video calls (including group calls), media, location sharing, and status updates are secured by end-to-end encryption, so your conversations are always private,” WABetaInfo said in its report. This new section which is under development will be available at a later date.

Six year anniversary

Will Cathcart, Head of Meta-owned WhatsApp, earlier this week had tweeted that WhatsApp has completed the sixth year of rolling out an end-to-end encryption feature. The end-to-end encryption prevents any third party, including the communication platform itself, from accessing communication between a sender and the receiver.

The feature is a foundational security technology that protects people’s ability to communicate privately and securely, Cathcart said in his tweet. In a series of tweets, Cathcart wrote that WhatsApp continues to add more security features.