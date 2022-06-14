WhatsApp working on automatic albums feature on Windows beta

WhatsApp is working on the automatic albums feature on Windows beta. The feature is already available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is releasing automatic albums on Windows beta!



Consecutive images or videos shared in a chat are now automatically grouped into a single album.https://t.co/KavZRoFcee — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 13, 2022

The instant messaging app is working on improving the UWP version. Media, including videos and photos, shared consecutively in a chat will be grouped as a single album. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said, “When users receive more than three photos or videos consecutively, they can now tap the automatic album to view its full collection.”

“This feature is available to users who install the latest version of the Windows beta app from the Microsoft Store,” it added.

Other updates

WhatsApp has recently enabled the ability for users to create or join groups with up to 512 total participants.

WhatsApp news of the week: add up to 512 people to groups!



8 features have been announced on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop! Read our summary if you didn't have time to discover our stories posted this week.https://t.co/FC9QTWOvif — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2022

It has also released the ability to detect when the do not disturb mode is enabled on iOS. The instant messaging app is in the works to allow users to view status updates right within the chats list on WhatsApp beta for Android. WhatsApp is developing a feature to let users export their backups from Google Drive.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp hinted at an edit message tool under development. The announcement came after the release of reactions.