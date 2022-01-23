WhatsApp working on enabling chat migration from Android to iOS: Report

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users migrate their WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS, according to reports.

The development was first spotted by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.20.11 update. It has now spotted more details about the feature in the new WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.74

The iOS Beta has revealed more details about the ability to import a user’s chat history from Android.

As per the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform will ask for user permission to import the chat history before starting the process.

Additionally, they will also require the Move to iOS app to migrate their chat history.

The feature is currently not and supported operating systems are yet to be known, it further said.

WhatsApp has not officially confirmed the feature or shared details regarding this yet.

WhatsApp’s chat history migration feature was first rolled out to Samsung’s new galaxy devices launched in August last year, the new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The feature allows chat history migration from iOS to Android. It was then made available on all Pixel phones and will become available on new smartphones that launch with Android 12 at a later date, Google had announced.

Separately, it is also working on helping users manage two-step verification on desktop.

The messaging app allows users to use two-step verification to enable additional security for their WhatApp account where they will require a personal PIN after entering the 6-digit code when there is a registration of their WhatsApp account.

The platform is working on a feature for its web/desktop client for a future update for enabling or disabling the two-step verification from the desktop/web client, as per the report.