WhatsApp working on playback speed feature for voice messages: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to change the playback speed for voice messages on mobile, according to a report by WABetaInfo.
With the new feature, for Android as well as iOS, three different playback speeds will be available for voice messages. Users can choose to play messages at 1.5X or 2X speed, or can listen to them at a standard speed, as per the screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo.
There is no known release date for the feature yet, which is currently under development. The feature is likely to be available in a future update.
The report further added that as part of its multi-device functionality, WhatsApp is also working on a new WhatsApp Web beta programme for iOS. It is already working on the programme on Android.
WhatsApp Web beta will allow users to use WhatsApp Web without having to keep their phone connected to the internet, as per the report.
For users who join the beta programme, the messaging platform will allow them to connect up to four desktop devices (including portal) at once.
However, some features such as deleting messages may be not be supported in the beta programme, which will be compatible with WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business apps, the report added.
Separately, WhatsApp recently announced support for one-to-one calling for users on desktop.
“We’re excited to announce that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls are now available on WhatsApp’s desktop app,” WhatsApp had said in a blog post.
It will be also expanding this feature to include group voice and video calls in the future, it had said.
