WhatsApp working to fix link previews for desktop users

WhatsApp is working to fix link previews for desktop users.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is releasing a fix that once again allows generating rich link previews on WhatsApp Desktop beta, after announcing a new multi-device update with bug fixes and improvements on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Web.

“WhatsApp is always working on new improvements for multi-device, even if some features are currently not supported, such as the ability to generate rich link previews on WhatsApp Web,” the report said.

WhatsApp Desktop had earlier supported link previews. However, that stopped recently owing to technical reasons.

The issue has been addressed with a fix last week.

It is still not possible to generate link previews on WhatsApp Web, as this is one of the unsupported features following the migration to multi-device, the report said.

Separately, WhatsApp has been working on a redesigned interface for camera.

The platform recently released it for some users on WhatsApp beta for Android after releasing it on WhatsApp beta for iOS.

The redesign for the camera and the new media picker with tabs (recents, gallery) is being released for some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android.

WhatsApp is also planning to replace the camera tab with a new communities tab, as per the report