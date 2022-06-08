WhatsApp works to export backup from Google Drive

WhatsApp is working on the ability to let users export chat backup from Google Drive, WABetaInfo reported. The backup includes full chat history, including messages, images and videos.
According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will have a new ‘Export backup’ option among other chat backup settings. The report further said WhatsApp would enable users to import backups to Google Drive.
The feature is currently under development. There is no information as to when the feature is scheduled for release.
WhatsApp is working on a new feature for business accounts to create a new order within conversations. The shortcut will be available in chats. WhatsApp is also working to introduce the shortcut on its Desktop beta.
According to WABetaInfo, the feature will allow businesses to choose which products to include in the order, quantity and price. It could also be shared with the customer.
The instant messaging app recently announced working on a message edit tool and double verification code for more security.
