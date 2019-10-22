Whistleblower complaint: Law firm eyes class-action lawsuit against Infosys 

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, has said it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of the shareholders of Infosys Limited after a whistleblower's group claimed in an email to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and to the Infosys board that the company's CEO Salil Parekh was indulging in unethical practices.

The law firm said on its website that it will file an action under US federal securities laws to recover damages and to seek other relief against Infosys Ltd. The Rosen Law Firm P.A. will prosecute the action on a contingent fee basis and will advance all costs and expenses. It plans to prepare a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors. I

It asked those who have purchased shares of Infosys to visit the firm’s website to join the class action.

The website says that Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.