WhiteHat Jr founder Karan Bajaj exits company

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Karan Bajaj, founder of WhiteHat Jr, on Wednesday announced his exit from the company, a year after the coding platform was acquired by edtech giant Byju’s.
Trupti Mukker, who was the Head of Customer Experience and Delivery, will now lead the organisation.
In a post on LinkedIn, Bajaj shared the announcement of his departure from a company he founded in 2018.
“As I move on to new paths, my deep gratitude to over 17,000 employees and teachers who weren’t a part of my life just two years ago. Thank you for trusting me through thick and thin, I know almost each one of you and will always remember you very, very warmly!” he said.
Bajaj also thanked Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran, saying he has deep respect for the educator “who’ll change the nature of education to active, creative learning the world over”.
In August 2020, Byju’s had acquired WhiteHat Jr for $300 million (about ₹2,240 crore). The company had started as a coding training platform for children and has since added mathematics and music curriculum as well. It has also expanded to Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the UK beyond India and the US.
“A warm welcome to Trupti Mukker, my classmate from IIM and a leader I’ve admired from far for two decades. I know her competent, compassionate leadership will enable thousands of women to enter the mainstream workforce as WhiteHat Jr/Byju’s FutureSchool expands into new countries and courses,” Bajaj said.
While he did not disclose his next destination, Bajaj said he will “carve out a career in public service next”.
“I’ve never had a more stretching, challenging, intense but ultimately satisfying few years in my life. And I hope I can replicate it in some form as I look ahead to try to carve out a career in public service next, after transitioning deeply and taking a small sabbatical,” he said.
In an email to employees, Byju Raveendran said Bajaj and team have “exceeded all expectations by bringing his original vision of kids being builders and creators to more countries, courses and formats than we’d set out in our plan”.
“Having more than exceeded all our mutually outlined goals for the 1st year, Karan is now ready, as we had mutually decided at the time of acquisition, to progress to the next chapter of his life,” he said in the email, a copy of which was seen by PTI.
Raveendran said WhiteHat Jr and Byju's FutureSchool will continue to operate independently under Mukker, “drawing synergies from the core as needed, and be the center of our global expansion plans”.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...