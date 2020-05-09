WHO to develop coronavirus app for self-assessment; likely to add contract tracing features

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
The World Health Organization (WHO) is planning to launch a new coronavirus app to enable people from under-resourced countries to self-assess their symptoms for Covid-19, Reuters reported on Saturday.
The organization is also considering a Bluetooth-based contact tracing feature for the app, the report said.
The app will be a self-assessment tool for people to understand more about their symptoms, their risk of infection and offers necessary guidance for the same according to Bernardo Mariano, chief information officer for the WHO. It will also have personalized information such as how to get tested that will be customized as per the user’s country.
The WHO will release a version on app stores across the world. It will also enable governments to take the app’s underlying technology, and features to help them release their own version on app stores, the report said.
The idea is to offer the technology in other countries that do not have their own contract tracing solutions, including some countries in South America and Africa where cases are surging.
“The value is really for countries that do not have anything,” Mariano said as quoted by Reuters. “We would be leaving behind the ones that are not able to (provide an app), that have fragile health systems.”
Countries such as India, Australia and the United Kingdom have their own government-issued contract tracing apps. In India, government’s contract tracing app Aargoya Setu had close to nine crore downloads by May 4 according to reports.
WHO had previously released its WHO Info app for Android, iOS and Web.
The official WHO information app is meant to provide daily updates on Covid-19 including the latest news, feature stories, fact sheets, disease outbreak updates, and public health emergency information.
The WHO is planning to release its guidance app on whether countries should consider developing their own tracking solutions next week, the report added.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...