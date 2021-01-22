‘Who will be held accountable in case of driverless car accidents?’

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
While autonomous vehicles are gaining momentum globally, legal scholars are figuring out who will be held accountable if there is an accident involving such a vehicle, said Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Distinguished Fellow, IIT Madras Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) in a fireside chat with researchers on Thursday.
Also read: IIT Hyderabad sets up ‘TiHAN-IIT’ testbed for autonomous navigation systems
He asked, “If a company manufactures autonomous vehicles and if it gets into an accident, who is liable? If it turns out to be the fault of the driverless car, is the manufacturer liable? Is the developer of the AI technology or manufacturer of the chips liable?”
“I don’t think legal scholars have an answer to this question yet. This is a legal question, and people have to think about it carefully. Legal scholars across the world are looking at this,” said Parthasarathy, who is a Professor at Department of Computer Science and Technology and Department of Biomedical Informatics, Ohio State University, on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Ethics.
Also read: On auto drive
On data privacy, Parthasarathy said that in the current Covid-19 pandemic, there is a lot of data sharing going on for overall social good and community health. Two years ago, people would not be have been this comfortable, he said.
Companies are worried about data ethics. They want to make sure that their consumers are happy, that the reputation is intact and trust plays a very important role here. In some cases, the corporate structure has strong inherent values and that plays a role in their ethics plans and incorporating ideas that are increasingly common like CSR or doing things for social good, he said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...