WinZO partners with French video game publisher Gameloft

Social gaming platform WinZO has partnered with France based global gaming giant, Gameloft to help them catalyse their reach and revenue in Indian vernacular markets, the company has announced.

Gameloft is a global player in casual gaming and has over 150 popular titles including Asphalt 9 and other action and racing games, garnering over 1.2 billion downloads worldwide.

In a bid to increase its vernacular reach, Gameloft will leverage WinZO’s user base of over 65 million to improve monetisation in India. Gameloft in order to further distribute to the deeper parts of the country will leverage WinZO’s users, based in India’s Tier II to Tier V markets, 80 per cent of whom consumer the games in non-English languages.

India accounts for 12 per cent of downloads, translating into approximately 150 million users, but accrues only a meagre 0.6 ler cent of their global revenue share making it a high potential market and an underutilised one," WinZO said.

As a part of this collaboration, WinZO will also be offering it’s platform’s capabilities such as streaming, gaming formats, and WinZO Store to drive Asphalt 9’s revenue.

"This serves as an apt opportunity for Gameloft to better monetise the vast engagement coming from the region," it said.

Apart from hosting over 80 games in 12 vernacular languages and multiple formats, WinZO also facilitates over 2.5 billion micro-transactions per month. The platform also has an in-app marketplace, WinZO Store, that enables the sale of in-app currencies at lower commissions. Over 300 game developers have integrated their games on the platform.

It will also deploy its influencer base to increase user awareness and penetration regarding Gameloft’s global titles as part of this collaboration.

It will leverage its regional influencer base to create localised content around these titles. Content specific to these titles will be live streamed in over 12 languages with an eventual target to drive sales and run live deals, it said.

Paavan Nanda, the CEO & co-founder of WinZO said, “WinZO is glad to have partnered with yet another world-class publisher Gameloft to help them leverage our strong market presence and its deep understanding."

"More than 60 ler cent of our 65 million+ user base are premium paying users which makes us well positioned to help big global companies to increase their presence in India’s booming vernacular gaming market. Today, India is at the forefront of the global gaming scenario and considering that we are at the cusp of this opportunity we believe we can ably leverage our tech and market capabilities to tap this boom and make it noticeable on the global grid," added Nanda.

This partnership comes ahead of WinZO’s recent partnership with another France based casual gaming major- Voodoo to bring two of their most popular titles Crowd City and Dune on the platform.