Wipro appoints Badrinath Srinivasan as Managing Director for Southeast Asia

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting services company, has announced the appointment of Badrinath Srinivasan as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.

Srinivasan will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building. He will also strengthen the key markets of Southeast Asia, focusing on large deals and strategic transformational engagements, said the company.

“It is a privilege to join Wipro, an organization that I truly admire for its culture and values. Southeast Asia is seeing significant technology modernization and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team and our ecosystem of partners as we continue to deliver value for our customers. I look forward to contributing to Wipro’s regional expansion as we amplify investments in building local capabilities,” Srinivasan said.

In his most recent role, Srinivasan was the Asia leader for the Financial Services and Insurance verticals at Infosys. Over his nearly twenty-year tenure with the company, he held multiple leadership positions in sales and consulting across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets and partnered with customers across industry verticals, steering their digital transformation agendas. He led strategic initiatives in Asia, including driving mergers and acquisitions, creating joint ventures, and establishing strategic partner ecosystems.

N.S. Bala, CEO, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa (APMEA), said, “I’m excited to welcome Badri to lead our Southeast Asia business, and confident that his leadership and deep understanding of the market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region.” Southeast Asia has been a strategic focus region for Wipro over the years and, even more so now, with the region’s growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialized technology requirements and innovation, he added.