IT major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Omkar Nisal as Chief Executive Officer of its Europe Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately.

Omkar will succeed Pierre Bruno, who is stepping down, the company said in its filing.

Till recently, he served as the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the UK and Ireland, managing a regional P&L of over a billion dollars.

“I would like to thank Pierre for his leadership over the last four years, during which we made significant inroads into the European market. With a strong customer-centric approach, Omkar will help build a resilient and adaptable organisation, positioning us for sustainable growth in the region,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Limited.

Since joining Wipro in 2012, Omkar has held various leadership roles and played a key role in managing the Banking-EMEA business, working closely with large and niche financial institutions across the UK, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Omkar Nisal said, “I am honoured to take on the leadership of our Europe SMU, a pivotal region in the growing technology landscape. I look forward to collaborating with the incredible teams across Europe. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, strengthen our market position, and deliver outstanding results for our stakeholders.”

The company reported a 21 per cent rise in profit to ₹3,209 crore in Q2FY25, up from ₹2,667.3 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹22,302 crore. The company’s shares closed at ₹582.75, gaining 1.99 per cent on the BSE.