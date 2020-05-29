Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director

Wipro has appointed Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective July 6 this year.

Current CEO and MD Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as on June 1, while Chairman Rishad Premji will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until July 5, the company said in a statement.

Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his 25-year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines.

He also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations, and led the group’s transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units.

“Thierry Delaporte has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth,” Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro said.

He will be based in Paris, reporting to Premji.

Wipro also appointed Deepak M Satwalekar, a financial services professional, on its board for five years, effective July 1, 2020.

Satwalekar will serve as an independent director. He has been the Managing Director of HDFC Ltd and subsequently the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Satwalekar has also been a consultant to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the United States Agency for International Development (and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).