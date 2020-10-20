Wipro bags five-year contract from clean-energy company Fortum

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the clean-energy companies headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum’s application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications. Wipro will leverage its artificial intelligence and automation platform, Wipro Holmes to enable process automation for enhanced end-user experience. In addition, Wipro’s SIAM transformation solution will help Fortum consolidate and govern its multi-supplier ecosystem.
Tuomas Salosaari, V-P, Operation Services, Business Technology, Fortum, said, “Wipro was chosen as a partner because of their experience and capability in providing a flexible and efficient solution for us. We believe this will be a true win-win relationship.”
Sarat Chand, Vice-President, EMEA Utilities Business Head, Wipro Limited, said, “We are pleased to be selected by Fortum. This engagement is aligned to strategy of assisting our clients to navigate the energy transition towards a sustainable world. This deal was completed in the midst of the pandemic and we appreciate the spirit of Fortum and Wipro teams in making this possible.”
Carl-Henrik Hallström, Head of Nordic & Baltic Region, Wipro Limited, said, “This is an important step forward in Wipro’s strategy for the Nordic and Baltic region. We see a good match between these two companies, one in the energy industry and the other in technology services, to drive innovation and growth.”
