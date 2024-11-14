Wipro Limited announced on November 13, the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA for Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), marking a significant digital transformation for the Saudi Arabian petrochemical manufacturer.

The implementation, built on RISE with SAP, covers Sipchem’s operations in Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, incorporating SAP’s clean core strategy and industry-specific best practices for the chemical sector.

Sipchem CEO Abdullah Saif Al-Saadoon said the implementation will help streamline operations and enhance the company’s competitive position globally. Vinay Firake, Wipro’s Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, noted that the transformation will improve Sipchem’s market responsiveness and growth opportunities.

The project highlights Wipro’s expanding presence in the Middle East, particularly in the Energy and Oil & Gas sectors. The technology services company maintains a workforce of hundreds of professionals in Saudi Arabia, focusing on local talent development and digital innovation.

Wipro Limited, listed on NYSE, BSE, and NSE, employs over 230,000 people across 65 countries and specializes in technology services and consulting for digital transformation projects.

