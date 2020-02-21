Wipro Digital buys Rational Interaction

​Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Ltd, has acquired Rational Interaction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company.

A statement from Wipro said the acquisition will scale Wipro Digital’s offering for chief marketing officers, connecting Rational Interaction’s ability to ‘map and orchestrate the customer journey’ with Wipro Digital’s ability to ‘design and build experiences at global scale’. Together, the companies will provide bespoke and effective solutions for the marketing suite, said the statement.

“This acquisition comes at a time when companies increasingly compete solely on CX, and the market for CX spending is growing exponentially,” said Rajan Kohli, President and Head, Wipro Digital. “Discovering, refining and optimising the customer experience from first impression through repeat sale requires best-in-class talent, unique marketing technologies and methodologies, and the ability to scale and demonstrate payback quickly. Together, Wipro and Rational Interaction are a perfect combination for CMOs.”