IT major Wipro has announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to bring its advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to clients across the globe.

Wipro will integrate Google Cloud’s full suite of generative AI products and services—including Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, and the Model Garden collection of foundation models—with its own AI intellectual property (IP), business accelerators, and pre-built industry solutions.

The expanded partnership will help unlock new value within enterprises and transform how large-scale businesses operate, said the company. As part of the partnership expansion, Wipro will also train 20,000 associates on Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies to help clients realize the full potential of AI and drive secure, AI-led transformations at scale.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, said, “Generative AI offers incredible opportunities ahead. Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to help our clients accelerate the adoption of this technology – safely, securely, and responsibly. We are investing in skills as well as new capabilities in this area so that Wipro can define and drive our clients’ AI-led transformation. This expanded partnership with Google Cloud is an important step in that direction.”

Tackling challenges

Together with Google Cloud, Wipro will build and deploy new generative AI solutions to help enterprises tackle unique industry challenges, while improving common enterprise functions such as consumer experiences, marketing, supply chain performance, financial modeling, workforce management, and sustainability.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will build generative AI as a core solution within its extensive set of consulting services, which include digital marketing, customer experience and design thinking, and financial services, as well as within its global innovation labs (Lab45). Additionally, Wipro will leverage its crowdsourcing platform, Topcoder, to build and scale solutions that address client challenges.

Wipro’s AI Centers of Excellence in Bangalore, London, New Jersey, Dallas, and Mountain View will be open to clients looking to explore use cases for generative AI and develop individualised generative AI strategies. Generative AI will also become a core technology within the Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio.