Technology services and consulting giant Wipro has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale its adoption of Google Cloud AI.

Using Vertex AI and Gemini models, Wipro in its project execution to clients, claims to be equipping its workforce with GenAI-powered tools to improve developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver GenAI solutions. This includes building industry solutions and rapid prototyping its internal applications with Gemini models, developing joint go-to-market programs, and integrating Gemini Code Assist into its internal tooling to accelerate application development for customers.

As part of this partnership and Wipro’s ai360 initiative, Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is integrating Gemini’s advanced reasoning and analysis capabilities into its core business platforms and innovation hubs.

These hubs are designed to drive business transformation and outcomes by developing best practices, tools, and frameworks that combine Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem with Google Cloud’s GenAI offerings, enabling safe and responsible AI solutions to address critical business challenges while meeting evolving data privacy and regulatory requirements.

Helping clients

Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said, “Through this expanded relationship with Google Cloud, we can significantly accelerate our client’s digital transformation journeys and empower them to maximise their cloud-run businesses. With Gemini infused into our Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platform, we will continue to help our clients leverage the power of the cloud, adapt to an AI-driven future, and transform their businesses.”

Wipro also said it is training its associates on Google Cloud’s AI technologies including Gemini to rapidly scale its GenAI projects, to help global enterprise customers scope, deploy and manage AI projects that solve their business objectives. This will enhance vital digital transformation projects like application migrations and modernisation, with GenAI-powered productivity improvements of up to 30 per cent, according to the company’s estimates.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud, said, “Through this partnership, Google’s powerful Gemini models and AI services are powering digital transformation within Wipro and with its broad set of enterprise clients. Wipro’s expanding expertise with Google Cloud AI will benefit its enterprise clients on many of their most critical projects, including cloud migrations, data analytics, application modernization, and more.”

Gemini for Google Cloud’s capabilities is being embedded into the Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platforms and utilized across physical Wipro FullStride Cloud Studios in Bangalore, London, New Jersey, Dallas and Mountain View. Wipro is also utilising Gemini for Google Cloud to enhance its FullStride Cloud Studio platform for app migration, modernisation and operations on the cloud.