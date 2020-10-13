Info-tech

Wipro hires 3,000 freshers in September quarter

Our Bureau Bangalore | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

Wipro has hired 3,000 freshers in the September quarter taking the total headcount to 1.8 lakh employees.

It has also hired 439 laterals during the same period. Wipro has given a 100% variable payout to its employees in the second quarter. In the quarter, it's employee utilisation has improved 140 basis points to 76.4 per cent.

The Bengaluru-based tech firm on Tuesday said it would give out promotions to high performers in December. Some 80 per cent of its total employees would be covered under this year's promotion plan, said the company.

More
Q2 Comment: Wipro’s numbers point to an uptick in demand for IT services
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 13, 2020
recruitment
Wipro Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.