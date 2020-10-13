Wipro hires 3,000 freshers in September quarter

Wipro has hired 3,000 freshers in the September quarter taking the total headcount to 1.8 lakh employees.
It has also hired 439 laterals during the same period. Wipro has given a 100% variable payout to its employees in the second quarter. In the quarter, it's employee utilisation has improved 140 basis points to 76.4 per cent.
The Bengaluru-based tech firm on Tuesday said it would give out promotions to high performers in December. Some 80 per cent of its total employees would be covered under this year's promotion plan, said the company.
October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020