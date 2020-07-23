Wipro inks pact to buy Belgium-based company 4C

Wipro Ltd said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 4C, one of the largest Salesforce partners in UK, Europe and the Middle East.

The Belgium-based 4C is an independent Salesforce Platinum Partner has deep capabilities across multiple Salesforce clouds, including sales, marketing, field services and specialises in transforming Quote-to-Cash processes with Salesforce’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Billing solutions. 4C has delivered over 1,500 projects, for more than 500 customers and is one of EMEA’s most certified Salesforce partners with over 1,000 Salesforce certifications.

A statement from Wipro said with over 350 employees based out of local offices in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen and Dubai, 4C has a Salesforce practice in the UK, France, Benelux, the Nordics and the UAE regions. This acquisition significantly strengthens Wipro’s position as a leading provider of Salesforce solutions in these markets. Wipro has a well-established Salesforce business in the Americas, Japan and Australia which was reinforced with the Appirio acquisition in 2016. 4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro’s Salesforce practice, which provides market-leading solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products.

Angelique de Vries-Schipperijn, EVP and GM of Northern Europe, Salesforce, said, “4C’s strong regional focus and strength in multi-cloud implementations and Quote-to-Cash (CPQ/CLM), coupled with Wipro’s strong consulting strength provide an unassailable advantage to Salesforce customers in EMEA.”

She further added, “Wipro had previously acquired Appirio and now with 4C, it has even further enhanced its depth and experience in Salesforce capabilities and resources.”