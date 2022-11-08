IT firm Wipro and VMware, Inc have announced an extended collaboration aimed to help mutual customers accelerate their digital journey and maximize their VMware Cloud investments.

As part of this expanded relationship, Wipro will launch a new dedicated VMware-focused business aligned to Wipro’s broader strategy of driving growth through strategic partnerships. The goal will be to streamline VMware implementations and accelerate the deployment of applications, leading to better, faster ROI.

The unit will focus on the power of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services’ expertise across industries along with VMware Cross-Cloud services to help enterprises drive agility, speed, and innovation, said the company.

Monty Bhatia, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators, VMware, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Wipro to tap into our collective strengths and help make the adoption of digital transformation strategy easier for large enterprises. Together, we look forward to providing enterprises with the Cloud Smart solutions and services they need to achieve value from investments faster, and operate their businesses more efficiently and securely.”

Wipro’s new business unit will deploy VMware solutions, including VMware Anywhere Workspace, which allows employees to work from anywhere with more secure and frictionless experiences.

“The innovative solutions we have created with VMware thus far enable enterprises to accelerate the development and deployment of more secure modern apps and empower their global workforce while dramatically simplifying the management of multi-cloud infrastructure,” said Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Ecosystems & Partnerships, Wipro Limited.

Wipro said it will offer a full portfolio of digital transformation services in collaboration with VMware across industries, with a major focus on Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, and Consumer and Retail.