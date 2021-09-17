Wipro launches co-innovation space with Google Cloud

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
IT services major Wipro on Friday announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bengaluru to accelerate adoption of cloud services.
This cloud collaboration space will provide in-house technical expertise, ensure seamless cloud adoption, and accelerate innovation to drive business transformation for customers, a statement said.
“By combining the expertise and resources of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and Google Cloud, this jointly developed innovation centre will offer a unique combination of people, processes, and platforms that will collectively create a futuristic experience for customers globally,” it added.
This arena will also showcase the talent, tools and best practices required to develop and deploy applications on Google Cloud.
“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud, and look forward to leveraging the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena to increase cloud capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify their processes and workflows,” Wipro Senior Vice President, Global Head of Ecosystems and Partnerships Jason Eichenholz said.
This new Innovation Arena is the latest example of Wipro’s continued commitment to providing customers with world-class resources and support, and a vision for their cloud future, he added.
"Innovation and business differentiation are key drivers of cloud adoption, which is why innovation labs where customers can brainstorm, design, and pilot innovation use cases with the help of industry experts have become increasingly important,” Google Cloud Corporate Vice President (Partner Ecosystem) Kevin Ichhpurani said.
