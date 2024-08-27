Wipro has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Dell to bring the Dell AI Factory to Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform.

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing cost control and risk mitigation while providing enterprises access to latest technology, accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data centre and edge environments.

Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready platform will leverage the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, including Dell Validated Designs for GenAI. It will also bring GenAI’s processing power to data without extensive upfront investment.

Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software platform supports Wipro’s AI platform using NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform.

“Enterprises are keen to utilise their own data and business context to train, fine-tune and deploy AI on Dell solutions. This approach effectively and efficiently integrates advanced AI into their core business processes, bringing AI to data rather than moving data to AI,” said Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

“The solutions we have created, as part of this collaboration, will help enterprises achieve new levels of flexibility when building their enterprise-specific AI ecosystems. Our goal is to make AI consumption as efficient, agile, reliable and sustainable as possible — ultimately helping advance the adoption of enterprise-level AI.”

Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer, Dell Technologies, said, “As the market demand for AI-enabled solutions continues to climb, Dell is innovating at every level of the AI technology stack to deliver future-proof data centres. By leveraging the Dell AI Factory in Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform, we’re providing customers with a comprehensive collection of products, solutions and services to accelerate their AI initiatives.”

The company said that the Dell AI Factory, with Nividia brings together AI-optimised technologies, validated and integrated solutions, expert services and best practices to help customers achieve AI outcomes faster.

Wipro claims that its AI Control Center —an advanced orchestration layer that resides on the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready platform which enables a seamless infusion of AI for IT and business — will now provide enhanced throughput from the Dell infrastructure.