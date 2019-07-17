Info-tech

Wipro Q1 net grows 12.6% to Rs 2,388 cr

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO and Executive Director, Wipro Ltd   -  File photo

Azim Premji

 IT services major, Wipro's net profit rose 12.6 per cent to Rs 2,388 crore for the first quarter on a year on year basis. Revenues grew 5.3 per cent to Rs 14,716 crore for the same period. Wipro has also given guidance of a sequential growth of 0 per cent to 2 per cent for the IT services business which will be in the range of $2.03 billion and $2.08 billion. 

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “we delivered IT Services margins of 18.4 per cent and free cash flows of 98.8 per cent of our net income. We had a slower start to the year, we however remain focused on our operations and continue to invest in talent and capabilities for the future.” Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Executive Director said, “Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of three customers in more than $100 million bucket. We will continue to build differentiated capabilities to drive business transformation for our customers by investing in our big bets.”

Buyback

The Company had previously announced a buyback proposal for purchase of up to 323.1 million equity shares of Rs 2 each from the shareholders on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price of Rs 325 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 10,500 crore. After receipt of shareholders’ approval, the company has filed the draft letter of offer for the buyback with SEBI. Upon receipt of approval from SEBI, the buyback process will be completed. 

Published on July 17, 2019
Quarterly Results
Wipro Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt working on revival of BSNL: Minister tells Lok Sabha