Wipro Q3 net profit up 21 per cent to ₹2,968 cr

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter.
The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at ₹2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.
Its revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to ₹15,670 crore from ₹15,470.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.
Wipro, which gets a bulk of its topline from IT services, said it expects revenues from that business to be in the range of $2,102 million to $2,143 million in the March 2021 quarter. This translates into a sequential growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for the March quarter.
For the December quarter, IT services revenue grew 3.9 per cent sequentially to $2,071 million, exceeding the forecast that had been given by the company in October.
In October, Wipro had said it expects its revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,022-2,062 million for the December quarter, a sequential growth of 1.5-3.5 per cent.
"Wipro has delivered a second consecutive quarter of strong performance on order booking, revenue and margins. Five of our sectors grew over 4 per cent sequentially. We closed our largest ever deal win in Continental Europe," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.
The demand environment is steadily improving, especially for digital transformation, digital operations, and cloud services, he added.
The company's revenue from IT products during the quarter was about ₹160 crore ( $21.3 million), while that from Indian state run enterprises business was ₹240 crore ( $32.8 million).
The company has declared a dividend of Re 1 per equity share.
Wipro shares closed marginally higher at ₹458.7 apiece on BSE on Wednesday. The results were declared after market hours.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...