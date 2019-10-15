Wipro Q3 results preview: Muted revenue growth likely

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
With TCS and Infosys results out of the way, it is the turn of another IT major Wipro to announce the second quarter results which it will do so Tuesday with the analysts sounding a note of caution stating that the Bengaluru headquartered company might come out with weak revenue growth.
Analysts tracking the company said they expect Wipro to guide for 0 - 2 per cent revenue growth for December 2019 quarter and expect growth to be impacted by cautious spending of Europe banking and capital market clients.
"We expect constant currency revenue growth of 1.2 per cent and cross-currency headwind of 70 bps on a QoQ basis. We expect weak growth from the financial services vertical and steady growth in others, a note from Kotak Institutional Equities said.
It said the full quarter impact of wage revision is likely to lead to a decline in EBIT margin. Reported EBIT margin is expected to increase by 324 bps on YoY comparison mainly on account of 360 bps impact from the settlement of a lawsuit with National Grid in Sep 2018 quarter.
Completion of buyback in September will impact treasury income. "We note that the company has extinguished 5.5 per cent of the equity as part of the buyback program. We expect Wipro to guide for 0-2 revenue growth for December 2019 quarter and expect growth to be impacted by cautious spending of Europe banking and capital market clients, Kotak said in a note to its investors.
It said it expects investor focus on (1) outlook for the key growth driver of FY2019 viz financial services vertical, (2) sustainability of margin in light of muted growth, and (3) benefit from the cut in corporate tax rate by Indian Government.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
BL Research Bureau Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...