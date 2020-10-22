Wipro, SAP collaborate to deliver SAP Enable Now

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced that it has entered into an agreement with SAP SE to deliver SAP Enable Now.

This custom enablement platform by SAP is expected to help organisations adapt faster to technological changes and accelerate globalisation.

With this agreement, Wipro can offer its clients tailor-made industry and line-of-business-specific learning tutorials and training assets, in addition to existing contextual help and guided tours delivered by SAP.

Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, Vice President and Global Practice Head, SAP services, Wipro Limited said, “As one of the leading global strategic services partners, we are excited to expand our partnership with SAP. Most of our customers adopting SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud applications expect more than embedded standard content. The amalgamation of our prebuilt industry-specific content, SAP’s standard enablement content and curated content will help deliver information specific to customer’s needs and provide a unique learning experience.”

“The current situation demands organisations to enable its workforce to adapt to the new working environment. SAP Enable Now is just the right tool to help organisations rapidly create and deploy unique tutorials and training assets to enhance the performance and efficiency of the workforce,” said Joe Ballard, Global Head, Ecosystem & Education, Services at SAP.

He added “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Wipro, their organisational change management expertise coupled with SAP’s technology, will surely enable corporates to adopt integrated services solutions and training. This will further simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey of our customers.”