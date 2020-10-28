Wipro, SAP partner to offer cloud solutions to real estate sector

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Wipro Ltd, on Wednesday, said it has tied up with SAP SE to co-innovate on cloud-based solutions for the real estate industry.
Also read: Wipro, SAP collaborate to deliver SAP Enable Now
SAP is expanding its vertical solutions to fill the whitespace in its portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud applications that leverage SAP Cloud Platform with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite, a press release from Wipro said.
Partners are an integral part of SAP’s Intelligent Enterprise strategy and Wipro is contributing its industry insights and knowledge in the development of purpose-built solutions for the real estate industry, it added.
To start with, Wipro has launched the Tenant Acquisition Management (TAM) solution for the real estate industry. Anchored with intelligent technologies like robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the TAM solution enables faster deal conversion with respect to tenant leasing by providing a seamless, real time and consistent experience for leasing agents to perform ‘Lead to Lease’ activities.
It can be integrated as a cloud extension to SAP Customer Experience and SAP S/4HANA software as well. Further, the solution leverages Wipro’s preconfigured industry solution for real estate to accelerate SAP S/4HANA deployments and manage end-to-end real estate business processes.
Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, Vice President and Global Practice Head - SAP Services, Wipro, said: “Wipro and SAP’s collaboration will spur innovation to help customers solve real world business challenges. This initiative will help real estate businesses to constantly innovate and differentiate themselves in the marketplace. We will continue designing new solutions for other industries as well.”
Johnny Clemmons, Head of the SAP Engineering, Construction and Operations Industry Business Unit, said: “The TAM solution developed by Wipro fills critical whitespace in our portfolio and enables a more seamless lead-to-lease process for our customers. This is a perfect example of how co-innovation between our organizations can deliver value for our joint customers. We look forward to jointly solving more business problems for our real estate customers with additional industry cloud solutions.”
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...