IT major Wipro said on Monday that it has executed an agreement to sell a parcel of land measuring 14 acre and 02 cents, along with a 20-year-old building at Chennai’s IT corridor of Sholinganallur to Casagrand Bizpark Private Ltd for a consideration of ₹266.38 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Wipro said the transaction relates to sale of non-strategic immoveable property owned by the company. It also added that a sale deed to the effect has been executed on Monday.

Meanwhile, shares of Wipro closed at 414.30 on NSE, 1 per cent lower than the previous day’s closing price.

