IT major Wipro offered fresh recruits a revised salary package of ₹3.5 lakh per annum (LPA) from its previous offer of ₹6.5 LPA. This comes as the company has delayed the onboarding of freshers amidst the macroeconomic headwinds being faced by the industry at large.

The recruits who were hired under the ‘Velocity’ program were yet to be on-boarded. However, the company has now sent an email to the candidates offering an option to select a job for ₹3.5 LPA for project engineer roles. The company has given February 20 as the deadline for candidates to accept this offer. It said the onboarding of those roles will be initiated from March 2023.

In a mail reviewed by businessline, the company thanked the students for completing the Velocity training program and wrote, “Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs which factor into our hiring plans.”

The company in a statement said, “In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honour all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills — both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programs.”

Since the global economy and recession fears have made the IT industry’s demand environment gloomy, IT companies are making long delays in onboarding fresher recruits. However, companies had earlier assured that all offers will be honored.

Move draws ire

Condemning the move by Wipro, Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), said, “NITES strongly condemns Wipro’s unethical move to reduce the salaries of employees awaiting to join. The decision to cut the salaries without prior consultation and negotiation is not only unjust but also goes against the principles of fairness and transparency.”

Saluja added, “It is unacceptable that the burden of the company’s financial troubles is being placed solely on the shoulders of the employees. We demand that the management reconsider its decision and engage in meaningful dialogue with the union to find a mutually beneficial solution. We will not stand by while the rights and dignity of our members are being violated.”