Wipro, Telefónica Germany / O2 sign 5-year RAITT partnership deal

Wipro Limited today announced a five-year strategic partnership with Telefónica Germany/O2, a provider of mobile telecommunications, broadband and landline in Germany.

This is a high value and first-of-its-kind engagement for Wipro in the telecommunications space.

As a part of this contract, Wipro will work with Telefónica Germany / O2 and its wider ecosystem to transform its business support systems and associated quality assurance to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment. This Radical IT Transformation (RAITT) program brings Wipro and Telefónica Germany / O2 together to allow for risk-mitigated self-funded transformation that will benefit both companies.

The RAITT program will ensure that Telefónica Germany / O2 is well positioned to modernise and launch a range of new offerings including 5G products and services. As 5G networks and new IoT connectivity solutions starts to roll out, this refresh provides not only an essential foundation for the new services but also enables new ways of work at a significantly lower cost of ownership to Telefónica Germany / O2.

Wipro will also invest in developing a state-of-the-art digital Business Support platform that will fuel Telefónica Germany’s growth and provide the company with an outcome-based, committed plan.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro said, “This partnership builds on the bedrock of a 15-year relationship. It directly aligns us with Telefónica Germany’s growth, and is a great example of how we are building for long-term success in Europe by embracing a collaborative approach with local industry leaders.”

“We are pleased to partner with Wipro and benefit from its global experience. Our IT transformation project is a key milestone which will enable us to increase the reliability of our systems, improve customer satisfaction and accelerate innovation as we move towards achieving our goals for B2B customers and common services,” said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO), Telefónica Germany / O2.