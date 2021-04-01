Wipro to acquire Ampion of Australia

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
IT services major Wipro Ltd said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cybersecurity, DevOps and quality engineering services.
Ampion was formed through the merger of IT services providers ‘Revolution IT’ and ‘Shelde’. Revolution IT was an IT services company in Australia founded in 2004 and Shelde was a digital IT security company founded in 2010 in Australia, a press statement from the company said.
The merged entity, Ampion is headquartered in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and a zone 3 facility in Canberra. The Australian market is undergoing significant disruption through the adoption of cloud, DevOps, analytics and resilience-related digital capabilities, across enterprises and public sector entities.
Wipro and Ampion’s combined offerings, powered by engineering transformation, DevOps and security consulting services will bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of customers. Wipro’s new operating model emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation, a press statement from the company said.
“We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region,” said NS Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Ltd.
“Our clients, employees and the entire market ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Ampion and Wipro’s combined portfolio of transformation offerings,” said Jamie Duffield, CEO, Ampion.
“We believe that Ampion’s experience, talent, capabilities and proven client credentials in ANZ, coupled with Wipro’s global scale, leadership in technology, and a deep understanding of domain and delivery, will make us a truly formidable team. We are pleased to become a part of Wipro and look forward to an exciting journey together.”
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021.
