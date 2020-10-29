Wipro to expand IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
Wipro Limited has announced its intention to expand its IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice.
Supported by technical experts from both organisations, the practice is expected to help Wipro customers modernise their digital operations across hybrid cloud environments by leveraging IBM Cloud Paks, containerised software running on Red Hat OpenShift, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.
Wipro’s IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice unit will help customers innovate at scale by leveraging industry-ready Wipro solutions such as BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) and ModernizR. Both of these solutions were built with IBM Cloud Paks on Red Hat OpenShift and can run in any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud.
IBM to spin off legacy IT business, pegging future on cloud
Bhanumurthy BM, President and Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited, said, “Wipro empowers customers across industries to re-imagine their cloud journey with its business-first strategy and industrialised solutions approach. We believe the future will be driven by hybrid cloud, hence the expansion of IBM Hybrid cloud practice is intrinsic to our strategy. It will strengthen our relationship with IBM and help accelerate our clients’ transformation journey across hybrid cloud environments.”
Bob Lord, Senior Vice-President, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM, said, “The expansion of our relationship with Wipro reinforces our joint commitment to help clients accelerate their journey to cloud across industries, including highly regulated sectors such as financial services, energy and utilities, manufacturing and healthcare. Wipro’s industry knowledge, combined with IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI platform powered by Red Hat OpenShift, can help enterprises drive real business transformation by migrating and managing their critical workloads across an open hybrid cloud environment.”
