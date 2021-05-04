Wipro to invest £16 m for setting up Innovation Centre in London

Wipro Ltd will invest £16 million to set up an innovation centre in London which will serve as the company’s flagship centre in the UK.

A press statement from the company said on Tuesday that the investment will take place over the next four years in the 20,000 sq ft innovation centre which will offer technology expertise to companies in the UK and globally.

Expanding talent base

It will be integral to providing advanced digital, cyber security and cloud expertise to both established and upcoming enterprises, taking the lead on digital transformation in one of Europe’s biggest technology markets. The IT services provider has hired over 500 new employees in the UK in the past 12 months and, with the announcement of the Innovation Centre, expects its talent base to increase further over the coming years.

The opening of the Centre acts as the next critical step in serving businesses with world-class consultancy on digital, business and IT transformation, and follows the recent announcement of Wipro’s acquisition of UK-based Capco for $1.45 billion.

This acquisition will add 1,300 employees in the UK. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that Wipro has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth.”