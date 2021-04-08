Wipro veteran Viswanathan is Tanla CFO

Tanla Platforms Limited, a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CpaaS) player, has roped in Aravind Viswanathan, who was with Wipro as its Senior Vice-President and CFO – iDEAS Global Business Line, as its Chief Financial Officer. He will take charge on June 1.

He will take over from GK Srinivas, who is retiring in August.

This is the fourth major appointment made by the company in the last six months. The firm, which is expanding the leadership bandwidth, recently appointed Balaji Kesavaraj as the Chief Marketing Officer, Harish Arora as the Chief Technology Officer and Preetham Singh as the Chief Human Resources Officer.

“Aravind is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and an incredibly capable global leader who will be a great partner to me and a perfect fit for Tanla,” Uday Reddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms, said.