Wipro wins multi-year contract from Verifone

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

Wipro Limited on Wednesday announced that it has won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global firm providing payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said it would develop new features, capabilities and interfaces for Verifones Cloud Services offerings, enabling seamless and flexible transaction processing for the company.

“Leveraging its global engineering support team, Wipro will accelerate time-to-market for Verifone assisting it to transform its customer partnerships”, a Wipro statement said.

“Buying patterns have been disrupted by the pandemic and the payment industry is undergoing an overhaul, accelerated by the cashless economy and contactless payments.

“We look forward to supporting Verifone navigate this upward trend and bring enhanced value through our deep expertise in Cloud Engineering offerings, said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice-President, Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro Limited.

Bruce Gureck, Executive Vice-President, Global Product and Engineering, Verifone, said: “Wipro services will complement our in-house talent, tools and expertise to ensure we remain the most trusted, secure and innovative payments company, particularly in terms of providing a flexible, all- encompassing omni-channel commerce solution.”

