Wistron labour unrest: Ensure investor sentiment is not hit, Centre tells Karnataka govt

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is in discussions with the Karnataka government on the labour unrest at the Wistron Corp facility, in a bid to ensure that investor sentiments do not get affected.

“The incident...has been taken note of by the Centre. DPIIT Secretary G Mohapatra spoke with senior officers of the Karnataka government on Tuesday, advising them to complete the inquiry into the incident at the earliest, identify the culprits, and look into the wages and labour issues,” said a source following the matter.

The Centre also wants the State to ensure that investor sentiment is not affected by such ‘one-off’ incidents, the source added.

A recent workers’ unrest over a wage dispute at the facility operated by Wistron Corp in Kolar, reportedly resulted in huge losses for the company. Production of iPhone 7 handsets takes place at the facility

“Government of Karnataka is deeply disturbed over the events that happened at the Wistron factory premises recently at Narasapura Industrial Area, Kolar. We strongly condemn the violence that took place in the plant premises. Police investigations are going on and strictest action would be taken against the wrong doers,” as per a statement by the Karnataka government. It added that the State would provide security and safety to the project, the employees and the property.