With Version 6.0, Microland aims to ‘make digital happen’

IT infrastructure management and digital transformation firm Microland has repositioned itself as a technology solutions provider that “makes digital happen” for enterprises around the world.

It does this by providing infrastructure that is secure, reliable and predictable, and its new new suite of services meets clients’ rising demand for advanced Automation, AI, Industrial IoT, Cloud and Cybersecurity.

Bengaluru-based Microland registered 22 per cent revenue growth last year, serves 140 large active customers, has made investments in new facilities, centres of excellence, leadership, IP & Platforms and doubled down on its partnerships.

Announcing Microland Version 6.0 where its new focus is on ‘Making Digital Happen’ on its 30th anniversary on Monday, Pradeep Kar, founder and chairman, Microland, said: “Our first foray to understand the shift in India was when we launched Netscape.”

He said, “It soon dawned on us that the Internet economy would blur the distance between the manufacturer and the enterprise customer and if we don’t take cognisance of this shift, our business would get hit. At the peak of our business on March 31, 1998 we took a bold step to pivot our business to the Internet economy.”

Kar went on to launch internet companies like PlanetAsia.com, an internet professional services company to build websites for corporate India, followed by portals like ITspace.com, Media2India.com and Indya.com. In 2002, Microland relaunched itself in Version 3.0 as a Remote IT Infrastructure Services provider and two years later was listed among the 14 global RIM services providers in a Forrester report.

In 2011, the company saw the emergence of the Cloud economy and set up a centre of excellence for the same and in 2014, when it became clear that the world will co-exist with public cloud, private cloud and in-premise infrastructure, it launched Version 4.0 and positioned itself as a Hybrid IT Infrastructure Services firm.

Kar said, “Last year, we repositioned ourselves internally as a ‘Digital Accelerator’ to focus on helping global enterprises to accelerate their journey towards the cloud. But, over the last 18 months, we started looking ahead to see what is changing in the global world, just like we did in 1989 where we looked ahead and took a stance.”

He added, “We identified three global shifts — Industry is transforming itself by leveraging IoT; Businesses are becoming B2C by connecting with consumers through a digital platform, and the arrival of tremendous bandwidth starting with 5G. We realised the entire focus going forward, will be IP and Platforms and decided to pivot for the 6th time.”