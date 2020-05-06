Wizi app helps you keep track of credit score in real time

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
The pandemic has posed a severe liquidity challenge to many, what with job losses, pay cuts, delayed salaries and business losses. Consequently, many individuals are using credit cards to meet their financial obligations, including rental payments. But not many realise that credit card usage can make or break their credit scores, which in turn can impact their future loan needs.
In comes Wizi, an AI-based credit card management app developed by Chennai-based start-up Acsz Technologies. Wizi doesn’t just help credit card users keep track of their expenses, it also provides an upfront alert on whether a particular transaction will improve or deteriorate their credit score.
“The credit scores which are available today are lag indicators. So, we have created an AI-enabled rule which tells the customer upfront about the impact of any transaction on his credit score,” said Venkatesan Anandaraj, founder and CEO, Wizi App.
Currently, credit scores are maintained by credit bureaus, which depend on information shared by banks. Banks send the credit information to bureaus by 30-45 days of the transaction, upon which bureaus update the credit records of the customers.
“So, your credit card behaviour three months ago is impacting your credit score today,” Anandaraj said.
To provide real-time updates, Wizi uses an in-built tool called ‘card score’, which helps card users understand the impact of each transaction on their credit score. The card score, with a range of 0 to 900, is based on multiple variables such as card utilisation, spending and repayment patterns.
“We are also in the process of linking this (card score) with bureau score. Tomorrow, your card score will automatically correlate with your bureau score. Any movement in the card score will immediately reflect in the credit bureau score also,” said Anandraj.
Currently, there are four credit bureaus in the country — Transunion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian and CRIF Highmark. Fintech start-ups are allowed to access data only from Equifax and Experian.
Not just card scores, Wizi is built as an umbrella app for all credit card related transactions, right from card application to bill payments to offer scouting to card exit. “No other player is operating in the card application and exit space,” Anandaraj said, adding that Wizi already has agreements with HDFC, Kotak and RBL for sourcing new card applications and will soon have Citibank and Standard Chartered on board.
“One year down the lane, you will have all the banks participating on the platform,” he added.
The app, which is currently available on Android, already has a base of 1,000-plus card users, of which 650 are active users. The app will soon be launched on the iOS platform.
The company, backed by angel investors, counts lead referrals (for new cards), mobile technology as a service for banks and digital card origination system as three major sources of revenue.
“Our vision is to digitise the credit card disbursal process to ensure the customer has a seamless and swift experience across cards,” Anandaraj added.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...