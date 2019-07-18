Info-tech

WNS’ Q1 net up 23.2% to $27.6 m

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

WNS has posted a net profit of $27.6 million for the first quarter ended June 30, a 23.21 per cent rise from $22.4 million recorded for the same period a year ago. In the sequential fourth quarter, the company had posted a net profit of $29.7 million.

The NYSE-listed Business Process Management (BPM) firm has posted an adjusted net income of $37.6 million, compared with $30.9 million in first quarter of the previous year and $37.8 million in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

As of June 30, WNS’ global headcount stood at 41,056, with the firm employing 26,470 personnel or 52.7 per cent in India. “In Q1, net revenue grew 8 per cent year-over-year, or 11 per cent on a constant currency basis.,” Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO at WNS said.

Published on July 18, 2019
Quarterly Results
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hiranandani to invest ₹15,000 crore to develop data centre parks