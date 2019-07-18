WNS’ Q1 net up 23.2% to $27.6 m

WNS has posted a net profit of $27.6 million for the first quarter ended June 30, a 23.21 per cent rise from $22.4 million recorded for the same period a year ago. In the sequential fourth quarter, the company had posted a net profit of $29.7 million.

The NYSE-listed Business Process Management (BPM) firm has posted an adjusted net income of $37.6 million, compared with $30.9 million in first quarter of the previous year and $37.8 million in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

As of June 30, WNS’ global headcount stood at 41,056, with the firm employing 26,470 personnel or 52.7 per cent in India. “In Q1, net revenue grew 8 per cent year-over-year, or 11 per cent on a constant currency basis.,” Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO at WNS said.